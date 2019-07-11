FCC Plans To Collect Web Service Contours For New Maps

Law360 (July 11, 2019, 8:15 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission will plan to launch a new information-gathering effort to better chart where broadband service exists, requiring carriers to submit the contours of their service areas and allowing residents to contribute their own crowdsourced information, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai has announced. According to a draft of the much-anticipated plan released Thursday, the Digital Opportunity Data Collection will base a new broadband map on so-called polygon files that outline where carriers actually offer internet, as opposed to the current regime that indicates entire communities are connected even if only one building has web access. Then, people will be able...

