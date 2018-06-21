4th Circ. Nixes $7.1M Award In Baby Brain Injury Suit

Law360 (July 11, 2019, 9:04 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit on Thursday threw out a $7.1 million bench award in a suit accusing a federally employed doctor of botching a newborn’s treatment and causing brain damage, saying the judge erroneously found that the doctor breached the standard of care. In a published opinion, a three-judge Fourth Circuit panel unanimously vacated a West Virginia federal judge’s bench ruling in favor of Kayla Butts in a suit accusing Dr. Sarah Hardy, an employee of federally funded Shenandoah Community Health, of causing permanent brain damage to Butts’ daughter, referred to in court papers as A.F. The suit claims Hardy failed to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS