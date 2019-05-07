Abortion Referral 'Gag Rule' Survives Full 9th Circ., For Now

Law360 (July 11, 2019, 10:58 PM EDT) -- A split en banc Ninth Circuit on Thursday rejected emergency bids looking to block the Trump administration's so-called "gag rule" barring federally funded health care providers from giving abortion referrals while it's being challenged, noting that the court intends to "proceed expeditiously" in deciding the appeal. The ruling is a significant blow to Planned Parenthood and other reproductive health groups, all of which anticipate losing millions of dollars in federal assistance. Late last month, a three-judge panel granted the federal government's request for a stay on three preliminary injunctions issued against President Donald Trump's rule by district courts in California, Oregon...

