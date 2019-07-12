'Unfit' Atty Charged With Stealing From Firm Is Disbarred

Law360 (July 12, 2019, 12:52 PM EDT) -- A Florida attorney accused of burglarizing his former firm's office and stealing from the firm's storage unit was permanently disbarred Thursday after a referee overseeing his disciplinary case found him unrepentant and unwilling to admit to improper behavior. The Florida Supreme Court permanently disbarred Christopher Louis Brady, a former associate at Barak Law Group in Bradenton, adopting the report of Collier County Judge Janeice T. Martin, who served as referee in his Florida Bar disciplinary case and found that Brady is unfit to practice law. "Not only does respondent fail to appreciate the depth and breadth of his misconduct, he attacks...

