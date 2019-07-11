1st Circ. Nixes 'Disingenuous' Removal Of Dominican Man

Law360 (July 11, 2019, 10:36 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit on Thursday vetoed the removal of a Dominican man who claims he faces persecution for hosting political meetings at his grocery store in his home country, admonishing the Board of Immigration Appeals' "disingenuous" decision. In a unanimous decision, the three-judge panel found that an immigration judge and the BIA turned acts of persecution against Flemi Barnodis Rodríguez-Villar "upside down" while heralding the chilling effect of this persecution as an indication that the persecution doesn't exist. "Overlooking material evidence is normally a sin of omission," the panel said. "Here, however, the agency was guilty of something worse: it did...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS