Bitcoin Co. Boss Gets 14 Months For Lying To SEC

Law360, New York (July 11, 2019, 8:40 PM EDT) -- The owner of a Bitcoin depository and related ventures on Thursday was sentenced to 14 months in prison for lying to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and defrauding customers after hackers stole 6,000 bitcoins from his businesses. U.S. District Judge Richard Berman in Manhattan handed down the term to Jon E. Montroll, 38, of Saginaw, Texas, who last year copped to securities fraud and obstruction for continuing to solicit investments in his endeavors after he knew he had been hacked and lying to the SEC during a subsequent investigation. Montroll, the owner of Bitcoin depository and currency exchange service WeExchange...

