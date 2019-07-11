Defense Secretary Nominee To Get Expedited Consideration

Law360 (July 11, 2019, 8:54 PM EDT) -- Acting Defense Secretary Mark Esper will receive an expedited path to taking on the role permanently, with Senate Armed Services Committee leaders announcing Thursday that they have scheduled a nomination hearing for early next week, citing an urgent need to fill the position. Committee Chairman Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., and ranking member Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., have agreed to expedite the confirmation process for Esper, scheduling an initial hearing for next Tuesday, July 16, they said. Although announced as President Donald Trump’s pick to lead the Pentagon on June 21, Esper has yet to be formally nominated for the defense secretary’s role...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS