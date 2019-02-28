‘Absurd’ Results If Amtrak Easement Suit Tossed, Judge Says

Law360 (July 12, 2019, 3:25 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Thursday denied the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority's motion to toss allegations that it wrongly claimed an easement to some Amtrak tracks and station facilities, ruling the court has jurisdiction to hear the suit and that to find otherwise could lead to “absurd” or “bizarre” results. In denying SEPTA’s motion to dismiss, U.S. District Judge Trevor N. McFadden rejected arguments that Amtrak’s complaints are not subject to judicial review under the Regional Rail Reorganization Act of 1973 and the Northeast Rail Service Act. Regarding the argument that NERSA would prohibit judicial review of the easement disagreement, Judge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS