Food Co. Fights Goldman’s Exit Bid In SuperValu Merger Suit

Law360, New York (July 11, 2019, 9:33 PM EDT) -- United Natural Foods Inc. traded barbs with Goldman Sachs in New York state court on Thursday, arguing that the bank is trying to distract from the company's fraud and contract claims by denying the alleged facts and subbing in its own. The wholesale natural food distributor, which claims in filings that onetime adviser Goldman intentionally manipulated its $2.9 billion purchase of grocery giant SuperValu Inc. in an “unbridled pursuit of profits,” said that the investment titan was using straw man arguments and was failing to follow proper protocol on a motion to dismiss in an effort to escape claims that Goldman’s...

