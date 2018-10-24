11th Circ. Urged To Revive Robocall Suit Against Hilton

Law360 (July 12, 2019, 4:55 PM EDT) -- A consumer pushed the Eleventh Circuit on Thursday to reverse the axing of her proposed class action accusing Hilton Grand Vacations of violating the Telephone Consumer Protection Act by assailing consumers with unwanted robocalls, saying it was clear the calls were automated. Melanie Glasser contested Hilton Grand's April argument that its Intelligent Mobile Connect System does not qualify as an automatic telephone dialing system because agents must "manually initiate" each call by clicking a "Make Call" button. Glasser told the circuit court in her reply brief that despite the timeshare company's assertions, the pace at which the calls were made indicates...

