Boston Scientific Asks Judge To Toss Robocall Suit

Law360, Boston (July 12, 2019, 2:27 PM EDT) -- Boston Scientific asked a federal judge to toss a proposed class action accusing it of repeatedly calling a Texas man with automated invitations to sales events, saying in a motion Thursday the laws the man is trying to back his claim with do not match the facts in this case. Steven Sandoe says Boston Scientific violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act with unsolicited calls asking people to attend "Control Your Pain educational seminars," but the specific laws he says the Marlboro, Massachusetts-based company violated do not fit the bill in this case, it said in a motion for summary judgment....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS