DOI Tells DC Circ. It Has Authority To Nix Old Oil & Gas Leases

Law360 (July 12, 2019, 9:02 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior has told the D.C. Circuit that it properly concluded that an oil and gas lease on land important to the Blackfeet Tribe had been issued in violation of environmental and cultural preservation laws and a lower court shouldn't have reinstated it. The federal government said on Thursday that it properly examined the lease and concluded that the necessary environmental and cultural studies were not done before it was issued. The DOI had the authority to then cancel the lease, and the lower court was wrong to block that action, it said in a reply brief....

