AT&T Sues Consulting Co. For Sharing Transmission Fees

Law360 (July 12, 2019, 3:59 PM EDT) -- AT&T is suing a Missouri-based consulting company led by former Nexstar Broadcasting boss Duane Lammers, alleging that it breached a non-disclosure agreement by intentionally sharing consent fees the telecom giant pays local TV stations for its subsidiary DirecTV to retransmit their programming. The complaint filed Thursday in Missouri federal court claims that Lammers pointedly told AT&T that Max Retrans has violated and will continue to violate their 2016 agreement, in which the consultant vowed not to disclose the confidential rates and contract terms with any other station it represents. The 14-page suit does not say when Lammers informed AT&T and why...

