Tribal Fishing Dispute Comes To 'Unsatisfactory' End In Wash.

Law360 (July 12, 2019, 6:59 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge provided a self-described "unsatisfactory resolution" to a dispute over tribal fishing rights in an area near Seattle, saying there's nothing left to decide after the Ninth Circuit determined the Lummi Nation could fish in the fought-over waters. Chief U.S. District Judge Ricardo S. Martinez concluded Thursday that the appeals court mooted the dispute by finding that waters west of Whidbey Island in Puget Sound were included in the Lummi Nation's right to take fish at its "usual and accustomed" grounds under an 1855 treaty. After all, the judge explained, the Jamestown S'Klallam Tribe, Port Gamble S'Klallam Tribe...

