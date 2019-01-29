DOT Says Fla. County Can't Challenge $1.15B Rail Bonds

Law360 (July 12, 2019, 6:30 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Transportation has urged the D.C. Circuit to affirm a district court’s approval of $1.15 billion in bonds for a Florida passenger rail line, arguing a local municipality cannot cite environmental concerns to challenge the funding. The Department of Transportation told the court Thursday that Indian River County cannot challenge its approval of tax-exempt private activity bonds issued under Section 142 of the Internal Revenue Code. The county had argued that a separate section of the Internal Revenue Code allows it to challenge the environmental impacts of the project, but the government said the county cannot challenge the...

