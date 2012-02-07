Showa Strikes $14M Deal With Consumers In Auto Parts MDL

Law360 (July 12, 2019, 7:25 PM EDT) -- Consumers struck a $14 million settlement Thursday with auto parts maker Showa Corp. over allegations involving its part in a long-running scheme to fix the prices of powered steering assemblies and shock absorbers. The Japanese manufacturer signed the deal with a proposed end-payor class that includes anyone in the U.S. who purchased or leased vehicles containing the parts or who indirectly purchased the products as replacement parts. In a motion seeking preliminary approval, the buyers said they have now reached deals worth a total of $1.2 billion across the broader multidistrict litigation centered on price fixing and bid rigging in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS