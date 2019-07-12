English Court Had Jurisdiction To Block Lebanese Arbitration

Law360 (July 12, 2019, 7:10 PM EDT) -- An English judge was not wrong to bar arbitration of part of a dispute over the allocation of shares in the Middle East's largest engineering and construction business among its founders' heirs, an appeals court held Friday, rejecting arguments that the court lacked jurisdiction. A panel for the England and Wales Court of Appeal concluded that Judge Robin Knowles had not been wrong to bar Consolidated Contractors Co. group founder Hassib Sabbagh's two sons and their businesses from prosecuting arbitration in Lebanon against their sister, Sana Hassib Sabbagh. Counsel for the ultimate holding company of Consolidated Contractors Co. had argued that...

