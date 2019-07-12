2 Officials Off Hook In NJ Prosecutor Gender Bias Case

Law360, Bridgeton, N.J. (July 12, 2019, 8:47 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey judge on Friday dismissed an Atlantic County administrator and an elected official from a lawsuit filed against the county prosecutor by three women accusing the prosecutor of cultivating a "toxic" workplace filled with gender bias. During a brief hearing at the Cumberland County Courthouse, Superior Court Judge James R. Swift ruled that claims being lodged against Atlantic County Administrator Dennis Levinson and county Freeholder Frank D. Formica in the suit cannot stand because they occurred after alleged “adverse employment” actions were taken against the women. The judge said “there is no way" that Levinson and Formica "can be...

