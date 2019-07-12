Don't Miss It: Sidley, Latham Steer Week's Hot Deals

Law360 (July 12, 2019, 9:29 PM EDT) -- With so much mergers and acquisitions news this week, you may have missed several deals announced in recent days, including ones that were helmed by Sidley Austin and Latham & Watkins. Here, Law360 recaps the ones you might have missed. Cembra Money Bank Pays $281M For Personal Loan, Auto Lease Biz Cembra Money Bank AG on July 1 agreed to buy cashgate AG from Aduno Holding AG for 277 million Swiss francs ($281.4 million), a deal meant to bolster Cembra’s portfolio of personal loans and auto leases. The deal sees Cembra picking up a business in cashgate that boasts a portfolio...

