Judge Warns IP Firm To Turn Over Records To Ex-Partner

Law360, Houston (July 12, 2019, 6:02 PM EDT) -- A Texas state court judge on Friday told an intellectual property firm to hand over corporate books and records in an ownership dispute with a former partner, saying she may sanction the firm if it doesn't comply. Harris County District Judge Tanya N. Garrison ordered both parties and their experts back to the courthouse Monday afternoon for an evidentiary hearing on the matter and issued a stern warning to counsel for JL Salazar Law Firm PLLC before recessing. "If you did not produce these documents pursuant to this order I am sure as heck going to strike these pleadings," she said....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS