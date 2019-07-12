Mo. Appeal Blocks Toss Of Ex-Panera Exec Suit In Chancery

Law360 (July 12, 2019, 5:56 PM EDT) -- Declaring the facts "in flux" and the issue unripe, a Delaware vice chancellor on Friday denied a Panera LLC motion to dismiss a suit challenging noncompete rules for former employees, noting Panera is simultaneously appealing a Missouri decision that ceded jurisdiction to Delaware. Vice Chancellor Morgan T. Zurn's decision sidelined Panera's dismissal bid until the Eighth Circuit rules on whether a federal judge correctly found that Panera's initial Missouri forum choice is trumped by a later Delaware law selection in a settlement between Panera and breakaway executives. The vice chancellor ruled just four days after the fast-casual dining giant filed a...

