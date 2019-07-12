Avon Nears Costs Win After Cancer Victim Rejects $10K Deal

Law360, Oakland, Calif. (July 12, 2019, 10:32 PM EDT) -- A California judge tentatively ruled Friday that because a cancer patient rejected Avon's $10,000 settlement offer in a talc asbestos suit the beauty products maker later quashed, she must pay $47,000 the company spent hiring experts to fight the allegations. Alameda Superior Court Judge Winifred Y. Smith issued a tentative ruling before a hearing requiring Patricia Schmitz to pay for most of Avon's litigation costs, including $21,300 for depositions and $2,235 for filing and motion fees. Schmitz had sued multiple cosmetic talc makers, including Avon, Johnson & Johnson and Colgate-Palmotive, alleging their talcum powder products contained cancer-causing asbestos that caused her...

