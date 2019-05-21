DC Circ. Questions Trump Fight To Defy Financial Subpoenas

Law360 (July 12, 2019, 5:38 PM EDT) -- Two D.C. Circuit judges seemed highly skeptical of President Donald Trump's arguments Friday that his personal financial and hotel business records are off limits to Congress, though a third judge asked House Democrats' legal team to better justify their demands for the documents. Trump, who lost at the trial court in May, is appealing mainly on a two-pronged argument: that the House Committee on Oversight and Reform lacked clear congressional authority to issue the subpoena, and that constitutional separation of powers walls off the president from such scrutiny when no legitimate legislative basis exists. The subpoena was issued to Mazars USA,...

