Judge Chides Carnival Execs To Take Lead On Pollution Fixes

Law360, Miami (July 19, 2019, 10:24 PM EDT) -- A frustrated Florida federal judge pressed Carnival Corp. leaders Friday to demonstrate their commitment to changing the company's approach after agreeing last month to pay $20 million for violating a previous settlement for illegal dumping. The tone shifted several times during the nearly three-hour status conference in Miami. U.S. District Judge Patricia A. Seitz opened with a stern lecture directed at executives in attendance, but she also offered encouragement about the company's ability to improve its practices and later applauded several of those executives' presentations. Toward the close, however, government lawyers threw cold water on the many promises being made, saying...

