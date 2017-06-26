Fed. Circ. Orders Rethink Of $8M Fee In SRI Patent Win

Law360 (July 12, 2019, 8:41 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday expanded its partial remand of an original $57 million overall award to SRI International for Cisco Systems Inc.'s infringement of SRI's network surveillance patents, ordering broader reconsideration of an $8 million attorney fee payment order to Cisco. Friday's decision further modified an appellate court decision on March 20 that chopped about $24 million from the original award, pending further review in Delaware federal court. The reduction was based in part on a finding that now-retired U.S. District Judge Sue L. Robinson failed to adequately support denial of Cisco's bid for judgment as a matter of law...

