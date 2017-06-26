Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fed. Circ. Orders Rethink Of $8M Fee In SRI Patent Win

Law360 (July 12, 2019, 8:41 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday expanded its partial remand of an original $57 million overall award to SRI International for Cisco Systems Inc.'s infringement of SRI's network surveillance patents, ordering broader reconsideration of an $8 million attorney fee payment order to Cisco.

Friday's decision further modified an appellate court decision on March 20 that chopped about $24 million from the original award, pending further review in Delaware federal court. The reduction was based in part on a finding that now-retired U.S. District Judge Sue L. Robinson failed to adequately support denial of Cisco's bid for judgment as a matter of law...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Appellate - Federal Circuit

Nature of Suit

830 Patent Infringement (Fed. Question)

Date Filed

June 26, 2017

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®