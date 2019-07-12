Breaking Down J&J And California's $1B Pelvic Mesh Trial

Law360 (July 12, 2019, 11:12 PM EDT) -- Johnson & Johnson is about to face off with California Attorney General Xavier Becerra's office in a first-of-its-kind trial over allegations the company falsely marketed its pelvic mesh devices to hundreds of thousands of Golden State women, and could face a near billion-dollar judgment if it loses. Although thousands of women have filed personal injury and product liability suits against J&J over its subsidiary Ethicon's pelvic mesh in recent years, the San Diego bench trial represents a new front in the legal battle. After J&J settled the state of Washington's similar suit on the eve of trial earlier this year, this...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS