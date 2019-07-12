Sunroad Enterprises Lands $223M Loan For Calif. Apartments

Law360 (July 12, 2019, 4:45 PM EDT) -- San Diego real estate firm Sunroad Enterprises has landed $222.5 million in financing for a pair of multifamily properties in the San Diego area, according to an announcement on Friday from Jones Lang LaSalle Inc., which brokered the deal for Sunroad. The financing is for Ariva Apartments and Vive on the Park, which are located in the Kearny Mesa San Diego submarket and have a combined 803 units. JLL did not name the lender in its announcement on Friday. The loan is for 10 years at a fixed rate of interest. “Sunroad’s long-term vision on providing housing in a central San...

