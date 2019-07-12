Acosta Departure Paves Way For Pro-Biz Shift At DOL

Law360 (July 12, 2019, 8:56 PM EDT) -- U.S. Department of Labor Secretary Alex Acosta is stepping down from the agency in favor of second-in-command Patrick Pizzella in a changing of the guard that signals a more aggressively pro-business stance from the nation's wage law enforcer. Acosta, who said Friday he's leaving next week following a torrent of criticism over his plea deal with sex-trafficking suspect Jeffery Epstein a decade ago, irked some business leaders with a calculated manner that slowed the pace of change in the Frances Perkins Building. Deputy Labor Secretary Pizzella, a Washington veteran, will be more willing to "hit the gas" once he assumes the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS