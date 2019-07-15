GAO Backs Protest Over $44.3M Space Tech Deal

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 9:19 PM EDT) -- The Government Accountability Office has partly backed an aerospace company’s protest over a $44.3 million deal, finding that the Air Force Research Laboratory failed to reasonably evaluate competitors’ proposed prices in picking another firm’s much-lower bid. In a decision made public Friday, GAO sided with ATA Aerospace LLC’s argument that the agency unreasonably determined that competitor Millennium Engineering and Integration Company’s proposed cost for one of the task orders was realistic. While the dollar amounts were redacted, the congressional watchdog noted that for this task order, “ATAA proposed more than double the labor hours and cost that MEI proposed.” GAO also...

