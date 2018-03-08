SF Nurses Get Conditional Cert. In OT Collective Action

Law360 (July 12, 2019, 6:38 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge Friday conditionally certified a Fair Labor Standards Act collective action brought by nurses who claim their employer, the city of San Francisco, classify them as per diem workers in order to avoid paying them proper overtime wages. U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg found that Tatyana Litvinova, a staff nurse working in the San Francisco jails, has cleared all the hurdles to proceed, at this stage, with a conditional certification. Nurses seeking to join the collective action must have worked under a per diem classification at any of the public facilities between December 2015 and December 2018, the...

