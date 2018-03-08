Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

SF Nurses Get Conditional Cert. In OT Collective Action

Law360 (July 12, 2019, 6:38 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge Friday conditionally certified a Fair Labor Standards Act collective action brought by nurses who claim their employer, the city of San Francisco, classify them as per diem workers in order to avoid paying them proper overtime wages.

U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg found that Tatyana Litvinova, a staff nurse working in the San Francisco jails, has cleared all the hurdles to proceed, at this stage, with a conditional certification. Nurses seeking to join the collective action must have worked under a per diem classification at any of the public facilities between December 2015 and December 2018, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

Labor: Fair Standards

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

March 8, 2018

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®