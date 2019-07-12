Ex-Corps Employee Admits Lying About Outside Work

Law360 (July 12, 2019, 7:10 PM EDT) -- A former U.S. Army Corps of Engineers employee has admitted lying to a federal law enforcement officer about working for a contractor even though her work for the Corps included oversight of that contractor's South Florida dredging work, federal prosecutors said Friday. Tracey Jordan Sellers, who worked for the Corps as a biologist and handled environmental issues for Corps projects, was accused of violating federal ethics rules by working for an environmental consulting company, not named in court records. Prosecutors say that her work at the Corps included overseeing large dredging projects the company worked on and that the outside work...

