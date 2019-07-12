SEC Accuses 'Experienced' Securities Atty Of Trading Scheme

Law360 (July 12, 2019, 7:39 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is accusing an "experienced securities lawyer" of carrying out a multimillion-dollar scheme to sell unregistered penny stock shares, according to a case filed Friday in New York federal court. The SEC claims that William Scott Lawler, a 57-year-old attorney with Tempe, Arizona's Booth Udall Fuller PLC, participated in illegal activity that involved selling unregistered stock shares of two different microcap companies, Broke Out Inc. and Immage Biotherapeutics Corp. "BRKO and IMMG were shell companies," the SEC says in the suit. "The purpose of the BRKO and IMMG schemes was to orchestrate the transfer of control...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS