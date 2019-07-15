Improper Notice Won't Stop Deportation, 3rd Circ. Says

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 6:36 PM EDT) -- An incomplete notice to appear in immigration court did not invalidate a Zimbabwean woman's deportation, despite her claims that a 2018 U.S. Supreme Court ruling should take away an immigration judge's jurisdiction if a notice lacks the time and place of a hearing, the Third Circuit ruled Friday. After the Board of Immigration Appeals found Emerald Nkomo's 2017 conviction for wire fraud made her eligible for deportation, she wanted the case remanded to an immigration judge and dismissed for lack of jurisdiction because, she said, the Supreme Court's ruling in Pereira v. Sessions said a hearing notice was invalid if it...

