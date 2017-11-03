War Exclusions Don't Bar Film Relocation Coverage: 9th Circ.

Law360 (July 12, 2019, 6:10 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Friday rebooted a NBCUniversal production unit's effort to force its insurer to cover the costs of moving filming of a TV series away from Jerusalem amid armed strife between Israel and Hamas in 2014, finding that a lower court erroneously applied a pair of exclusions for war-related losses. In a 39-page opinion that delved into the history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, a panel of the appellate court reversed U.S. District Judge Percy Anderson's October 2017 ruling that Atlantic Specialty Insurance Co. is not obligated to cover Universal Cable Productions' costs to move production on a USA Network...

