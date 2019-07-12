Au Pair Co. Sued For Double-Charging Clients

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 4:14 PM EDT) -- A company that matches U.S. families with au pairs from abroad is consistently defrauding host families and live-in nannies by requiring both parties to simultaneously and redundantly pay for the au pair's international round-trip airfare, according to a proposed class action launched in Massachusetts federal court Friday. Amanda Mack, a mother who lives with her family just outside Boston, is suing Cultural Care Inc. for unjust enrichment and breach of contract, alleging that the au pair program billed her for her au pair's round-trip travel costs from China while simultaneously billing the au pair for the same travel costs. Mack believes...

