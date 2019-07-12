Brookfield Depressed Energy Co. Value For Buy, Suit Says

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 8:58 PM EDT) -- Private equity firm Brookfield Business Partners allegedly used a capital investment in offshore oil company Teekay to depress the company's market value so it could buy a controlling share at a cheap price, a proposed class of investors said Friday. The Teekay Offshore Partners LP investors say that since 2017, Brookfield has gone from a "helpful financier" to a "predatory controller" of the company. The proposed class also claims Teekay Offshore GP LLC, the general partner of Teekay Offshore, and some of its board members went along with the scheme in bad faith and in violation of a partnership agreement....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS