FTC's Reported $5B Facebook Privacy Fine Draws Backlash

Law360 (July 12, 2019, 7:15 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission's purported move to approve a $5 billion settlement with Facebook over the company's alleged privacy missteps came immediately under fire Friday, with lawmakers and advocacy groups arguing that a large monetary penalty wasn't enough to punish the social media giant. The Republican-led commission voted 3-2 along party lines to approve the record fine, according to a Wall Street Journal report that cited anonymous sources familiar with the matter. If finalized, the deal would end an investigation launched last March into whether Facebook violated a 2011 promise to be transparent about its privacy practices when it allowed researchers with political...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS