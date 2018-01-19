Texas Jury Gives Korean Co. Sizable Win In Patent Case

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 6:17 PM EDT) -- After a five-day trial in the Eastern District of Texas before Judge Rodney Gilstrap, a jury found Korean semiconductor maker HiCon had not infringed a rival’s patent for burn-in sockets and awarded the company $1.6 million in damages. The jury found on Friday that Dallas-based Plastronics Socket Partners Ltd. had broken a royalty agreement with HiCon Co. Ltd. founder Dong Weon Hwang and said the Dallas-based company must fork over $1.6 million in damages to account for royalties. The jury, however, also awarded Plastronics $622,000 in damages on one royalties claim. Attorney Russ Emerson of Haynes and Boone LLP, who represents...

