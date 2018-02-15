Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

3rd Circ. Backs Temporary Halt Of Trump Birth Control Rules

Law360 (July 12, 2019, 10:18 PM EDT) -- A Third Circuit appeals panel on Friday affirmed a lower court’s ruling that had temporarily blocked the Trump administration from implementing moral- and religious-based employer exemptions to the Affordable Care Act's birth control mandate.

In an opinion written by Circuit Judge Patty Shwartz, the three-judge panel said the injunction against implementing the rules is necessary because the states suing the federal government are likely to win their case and would face serious harm if the rules aren’t blocked immediately.

The judges disagreed with the Trump administration’s arguments that the states lacked standing to pursue the case, saying the states “have established...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Appellate - 3rd Circuit

Nature of Suit

2440 Other Civil Rights

Date Filed

February 15, 2018

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®