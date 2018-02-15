3rd Circ. Backs Temporary Halt Of Trump Birth Control Rules

Law360 (July 12, 2019, 10:18 PM EDT) -- A Third Circuit appeals panel on Friday affirmed a lower court’s ruling that had temporarily blocked the Trump administration from implementing moral- and religious-based employer exemptions to the Affordable Care Act's birth control mandate. In an opinion written by Circuit Judge Patty Shwartz, the three-judge panel said the injunction against implementing the rules is necessary because the states suing the federal government are likely to win their case and would face serious harm if the rules aren’t blocked immediately. The judges disagreed with the Trump administration’s arguments that the states lacked standing to pursue the case, saying the states “have established...

