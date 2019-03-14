VW Rips SEC's Delayed Emissions Fraud Suit

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 4:41 PM EDT) -- Volkswagen AG has told a California federal judge that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission can't hide behind excuses for waiting years to sue the German automaker for allegedly defrauding U.S. investors in a bond offering that failed to disclose its "clean diesel" emissions cheating scheme. Volkswagen asked U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer on Friday to force the SEC to hand over nonprivileged portions of its investigative file so Volkswagen can fully rebut the purported omissions or mischaracterizations made to investors that the SEC seems to be basing its entire case on, according to a response letter filed with the court....

