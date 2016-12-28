Banks Can't Duck Robocall Liability With Earlier TCPA Deal

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 3:28 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge has freed three banks from direct liability claims over their loan servicer's illegal mortgage loan collection robocalls, but said the banks can't use an earlier a settlement between borrowers and the loan servicer in the Telephone Consumer Protection Act case to avoid vicarious liability claims. U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly said Sunday that one of the most significant factors at play when he signed off on a $21.5 million class deal with Ocwen Loan Servicing was the call recipients' decision to keep their claims against U.S. Bank NA, Wilmington Trust NA and Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. viable. The banks...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS