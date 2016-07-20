Settlement Sends Sacred Shield Back To New Mexico Tribe

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 3:47 PM EDT) -- A Paris auction house will return a century-old ceremonial shield that was allegedly stolen in the 1970s to the Pueblo of Acoma tribe, according to a settlement pact filed Friday in New Mexico federal court. The settlement agreement outlines the process for the return of the allegedly stolen shield, which is more than 100 years old and was once used in the Pueblo's cultural and religious ceremonies. It will be transferred from the Eve Auction House in Paris to the U.S. Embassy and will then be taken by law enforcement to the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs in Albuquerque. "The U.S. attorney's...

