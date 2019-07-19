Real Estate Rumors: Blackstone, Hasta Capital, Shorewood

Law360 (July 19, 2019, 4:08 PM EDT) -- The Blackstone Group LP is in talks to sell some of the warehouses it will soon acquire as part of its $18.7 billion deal with GLP Pte. Ltd., Bloomberg reported Thursday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. Prologis Inc. is one of the potential buyers, and at least one portfolio Blackstone is looking to sell is worth $1 billion or more, Bloomberg said, citing sources. Hasta Capital has purchased a downtown Fort Lauderdale, Florida, apartment complex from The Blackstone Group LP for $23.2 million, The Real Deal reported Friday. The deal is for Exchange Lofts, which is located at 115...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS