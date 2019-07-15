NY Licenses Crypto Exchange For Big-Firm Block Trading

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 3:56 PM EDT) -- New York's top financial regulator said Monday that it has authorized a pair of companies formed under cryptocurrency exchange Seed CX Ltd. to serve as a platform for major investors to conduct block trading. New York Department of Financial Services Superintendent Linda A. Lacewell said in a statement the approval of licenses for Seed Digital Commodities Market LLC and Zero Hash LLC will create a resource for large financial institutions and trading firms to conduct digital asset block trades, for which Zero Hash has also received licensing as a money transmitter. "We are pleased to have approved over 20 virtual currency...

