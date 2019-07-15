2 Health-Focused Businesses Aim For IPOs Totaling $280M

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 4:08 PM EDT) -- A health care management platform catering to those with chronic illnesses and a genetic testing business on Monday set price ranges for their initial public offerings, setting their sights on market debuts that would take in a combined $280 million at midpoint. Steered by Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC, Livongo Health Inc. is likely to raise the lion’s share of the funds — approximately $230 million at midpoint — after setting a price range of $20 to $23 for each of its 10.7 million shares. Taking into account the approximately 1.6 million additional shares underwriters have the option to purchase...

