Tenn. Law Board Says It's Immune To Suspended Atty's Suit

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 6:42 PM EDT) -- Members of Tennessee's legal regulatory board have urged a federal court to toss a lawsuit by a malpractice attorney who claims they violated antitrust law and his First Amendment rights after they petitioned for his temporary suspension, arguing that the state's top court — not the board — suspended the lawyer. The Middle District of Tennessee should toss Brian P. Manookian's suit because the Tennessee Board of Professional Responsibility possessed immunity from being sued when it filed the petition, and because the Tennessee Supreme Court was the entity that actually temporarily suspended him, according to the brief the board filed Friday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS