Nomura Settles SEC's Shoddy Supervision Claims For $26.5M

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 4:33 PM EDT) -- Nomura agreed Monday to pay more than $26 million to resolve the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's allegations that the bank failed to supervise traders who allegedly lied to clients about the pricing of residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The settlements end two administrative proceedings claiming Nomura Securities International Inc. neglected to review communications in which five traders allegedly misrepresented the bids and offers Nomura was receiving for the securities in an effort to boost the bank's own profit. The SEC previously filed civil lawsuits against the three RMBS traders and two CMBS traders named in the administrative proceedings....

