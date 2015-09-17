Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Sunoco Likely To Win In Butane Blending Patent Trial: Judge

Law360 (July 17, 2019, 11:14 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge said Wednesday that Sunoco LP is likely to prevail on its patent infringement claims over a Wisconsin fuel distributor, but that the question of willful infringement, and whether Sunoco is entitled to $32 million in lost profits, is trickier.

U.S. District Judge Rebecca Pallmeyer made the remarks at the end of a 10-day bench trial that began in April and took a lengthy hiatus before resuming last week. Sunoco claims U.S. Venture willfully infringed the oil giant's patents with its automated butane and gasoline blending systems at seven terminals, rather than entering into a butane supply agreement...

Court

Illinois Northern

Nature of Suit

830(Patent)

Date Filed

September 17, 2015

