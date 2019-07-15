China Threatens To Sanction US Cos. In Taiwan Arms Sale

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 6:59 PM EDT) -- The Chinese government has threatened to sanction several major U.S. defense companies, including Raytheon and General Dynamics, that are involved in a possible $2.2 billion arms deal with Taiwan. In remarks Friday, Geng Shuang, representative for China's foreign ministry, said China will impose sanctions on the American companies involved in the deal "to safeguard our national interests." He said the arms deal is a "serious violation" of the "one China" principle — which does not recognize Taiwan as an independent state — as well as of "international law and the basic norms governing international relations." The Defense Security Cooperation Agency, part...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS