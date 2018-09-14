FERC Tax Policy Change Hurts Pipeline MLPs, DC Circ. Told

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 5:19 PM EDT) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission misinterpreted a 2016 D.C. Circuit ruling that scrapped a pipeline income tax allowance to craft an unlawful policy removing a tax perk for pipeline master limited partnerships, a pair of pipeline companies told the appeals court Friday. Kinder Morgan unit SFPP LP and two units of pipeline MLP Enable Midstream Partners LP are challenging FERC's 2018 policy statement that it would no longer allow pipeline MLPs, which don't pay corporate-level taxes, to recover income tax allowances in their cost-of-service rates. The commission crafted the policy in response to the D.C. Circuit's 2016 ruling that scrapped SFPP LP's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS